Missouri Baptist University students take mission trip to the Dominican Republic Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ST. LOUIS - The following Missouri Baptist University students participated in a mission trip to the Dominican Republic this summer.



While in the Dominican Republic, they did community/village evangelism, sports and children's ministry, supported local church plants, and lead English as a Second Language (ESL) classes at the University.



Missouri Baptist University is a Christ-centered university located in Saint Louis. MBU offers more than 40 undergraduate degrees, graduate degrees in education, business and religion and its new terminal degree, the Doctor of Education. In addition to its 66-acre West St. Louis County campus, MBU offers degree programs at 10 regional learning centers throughout Saint Louis, in Southern Illinois and online. For more information, go to www.mobap.edu or call 1-877-434-1115. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip