BELLEVILLE - The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center will have a blood drive on Tuesday, May 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Memorial Hospital’s Auditorium. Photo identification is required to donate blood. Walk-ins are welcome and lunch is provided to all donors. This month, all donors will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win one of five $100 spa gift cards!

For more information about this and upcoming blood drives, contact the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center at 800-591-8049 or log on to www.bloodcenterimpact.org (use sponsor code 9811).

