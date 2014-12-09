(BELLEVILLE, IL) The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center will have a blood drive on Tuesday, January 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Memorial Hospital’s Auditorium. Photo identification is required to donate blood. Walk-ins are welcome and lunch is provided to all donors.

For more information about this and upcoming blood drives, contact the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center at 800-591-8049 or log on to www.bloodcenterimpact.org (use sponsor code 9811).

