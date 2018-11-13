ALTON – The boys and girls basketball teams at Mississippi Valley Christian got their Metro Athletic Conference seasons off to a winning start with wins over Heritage Christian of Fenton, Mo., on Thursday at home.

The Warrior boys team defeated Heritage 70-30, while the girls won their first of the season 43-12.

The boys were never headed in their game, holding Heritage to single digits in every quarter in recording their first win of the season overall.

Raysean Becquette lead all scorers with 26 points, while Jonah Schell had 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Warriors. Tommy Kunz also had a double-double with 11 points and 10 boards, and Nathan Thompson had 11 points and eight assists. Jeffrey Vaughn and Joshua Wooten each had two points for Mississippi Valley. Robert Cheatham lead Heritage with 18 points.

The girls game followed a similar pattern, where the Warriors held Heritage to single digits in each quarter and were never headed in the game.

Ksenlya Hassenplug was the game’s leading scorer with 18 points to go along with nine steals, while Ashlyn Wright had 14 points and nine steals. Rachel Gaworski added eight points and ten rebounds, while Peyton Olney scored two points and Faith Muntz had one.

Both Warrior teams, now 1-1 on the season and 1-0 in the league, play again at home against Rivers of Life Christian of Granite City on Tuesday. The girls’ game tips at 6 p.m., while the boys start at 7:30 p.m.

