ALTON – The Mississippi Valley Christian basketball teams dropped their season openers Monday night at home to the St. Louis Blue Knights. The Warrior boys lost to the Blue Knights 72-36, while the girls team lost a close decision 33-27.

In the boys’ game, the Blue Knights led every quarter, leading by as much as 30.

Senior Jonah Schell was the Warriors’ leading scorer with 14 points, followed by Raysean Becquette with 12, Tommy Kunz with 6 and Nathan Thompson with 4, Thompson also added nine assists and two steals, while Kunz had five rebounds. The Knights outrebounded the Warriors 35-21.

Meanwhile in the girls’ game, which preceded the boys, senior Ksenyia Hassenplug was the top scorer for MVCS with 10 points to go along with three assists. Junior Rachel Gaworski had eight points and 18 rebounds, Ashtyn Wright had seven points and four steals, and Faith Muntz had two points.

Both Warrior teams host Heritage Christian Thursday evening, with the girls game tipping off at 6 p.m., while the boys game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.

