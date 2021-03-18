ALTON - River levels around the area are projected to rise this week. The river levels at Grafton are predicted to rise to around 23 feet before the crest on Monday and in Alton, it will rise to 28 feet.

With the crest predicted at 23 feet for Grafton, it would put Grafton in the minor flood stage. The flood stage at Grafton is 20 feet. On Thursday, the Mississippi River was at 17.35 feet.

The Mel Price Lock and Dam in Alton are reporting the river is at 18.81 feet. The current forecast would put the river at 28 feet on Monday before it falls. The flood stage at Alton is 21 feet. With the current prediction, it would put Alton one foot below moderate flooding.

Alton Flood Prediction Website

https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/hydrograph.php?gage=alni2&wfo=lsx

Grafton Flood Prediction Website

https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/hydrograph.php?gage=grfi2&wfo=lsx

