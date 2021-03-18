Flood Photo From 2019

ALTON - River levels around the area are projected to rise this week. The river levels at Grafton are predicted to rise to around 23 feet before the crest on Monday and in Alton, it will rise to 28 feet.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

With the crest predicted at 23 feet for Grafton, it would put Grafton in the minor flood stage. The flood stage at Grafton is 20 feet. On Thursday, the Mississippi River was at 17.35 feet.

The Mel Price Lock and Dam in Alton are reporting the river is at 18.81 feet. The current forecast would put the river at 28 feet on Monday before it falls. The flood stage at Alton is 21 feet. With the current prediction, it would put Alton one foot below moderate flooding.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton Flood Prediction Website

https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/hydrograph.php?gage=alni2&wfo=lsx

Grafton Flood Prediction Website

https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/hydrograph.php?gage=grfi2&wfo=lsx

More like this:

Aug 2, 2023 - Former Grafton Mayor Recalls Great Flood 30 Years Later

Apr 27, 2023 - Area Should See Only Minor Flooding As Runoff Comes From Upper Mississippi

Sep 8, 2023 - Flotsam! River Circus Anchors in Alton for Silly Shows

Oct 25, 2023 - Community Difference Makers: Group Holds Successful Cleanup Day and Donates Resources To Other Civic Efforts

Sep 10, 2023 - Call For Stories and Pictures From The Great Flood Of 1993

 