Alton, Ill. – The beauty of the Mississippi River has touched many lives and the Mississippi River Photo Shoot Out aims to bring that beauty to a wide audience. This juried photography exhibit will bring together a collection of outstanding, contemporary photographs that are as rich and diverse as the Mississippi River itself.

The Mississippi River Shoot Out is accepting submission until February 17th, 2016. Photos can be submitted into the following categories: The River (landscapes and weather phenomena), River Wildlife, River Recreation, and River Commerce. The river does not have to appear directly in the photo but the content of the piece must be directly related to the Mississippi River. This exhibition is open to both professional and amateur photographers 18 years and older. 14 prizes will be awarded with a Grand Prize of $500 and a People’s Choice Award of $300. To view all entry guidelines and to submit photos visit www.MississippiRiverPhotoShootOut.com.

Article continues after sponsor message

Selections will be made by March 10th, 2016. The exhibit will then be on display from April 29th until June 19th, 2016 at three locations in Alton, IL – National Great Rivers Museum, Audubon Center at Riverlands, and Jacoby Arts Center. This unique exhibition is a collaborative effort between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ National Great Rivers Museum and the Jacoby Art Center.

Give it your best shot!

More like this: