On the evening of June the 22nd, the temperature was hot .. the mid 90’0s .. but a refreshing cool breeze came in from the River. Over 1,000 fans of Rock arrived to the Alton Amphitheater in an attempt to go “Back to the Future”, a future that includes a re birth of a Music Festival from the past, long shrouded in the mists of confusing and conflicting memories.

The Mississippi River Festival (MRF) was held for roughly a dozen years from 1969 to 1980 in a natural grassy bowl on the campus of Southern Illinois University -Edwardsville. Its former site now occupies an area close to the finish line for Cross County races. At that time, neither the campus nor the City held the status it presently holds. Lost in the fog of memories was the reality that in 1969, SIU – E was a very new, very young, brown baggin’, poor cousin of the Carbondale giant of Southern Illinois. The MRF helped to place SIU -E on the map, spurring on the growth that now eclipses its once deep rural rival. But the MRF was not, repeat NOT the Midwest Woodstock some remember it to be.

Ella Fitgerald, Barry Manilow, Bob Hope, Johnny Mathis, all sound like a good line up for the old Ed Sullivan show, but a kick ass Rock show they do not make. Yet, all appeared, along with the St Louis Symphony, Kenny Rogers and Pat Boone at the MRF. Bands appeared one or two, no collection. It is true that the WHO, Grateful Dead, Janis Joplin, and for two songs with the Band, Bob Dylan, showed up. I saw them all, going down now in the MRF legacy. But the real legacy may have been created by Jackson Browne, who taped the song “Shaky Town” for his “Running on Empty “ album from room 124 in the old Edwardsville Holiday Inn after his MRF performance .

For sure, the MRF went down in area history, not to be repeated. UNTIL NOW.

A group of enterprising visionaries, led by Nick Bifano, decided that it was time to bring back the Mississippi River Festival, this time actually on the Mississippi River. MRF ’24 was born, with assistance from the Great Rivers Tourism Bureau, corporate and individual sponsors and scores of volunteers, the event took place without apparent hitches, to rave reviews. The MRF was part of a weekend of activities, joined with the F-1 power boat races on the River for a spectacular daily double of weekend fun.

While the bands were perhaps not household names, they had large and enthusiastic followings. The headliner Larkin Poe, two rockin’ sisters from Nashville, was spectacular. Named after their grandfather - a descendant of Edgar Allen Poe -, Larkin Poe brought long, hard and consistent rock and roll , justifying their Grammy winning status. The three warmups were good, compelling and thankfully short. All and all, a great night of music, even for the Social Security crowd.

For those of us who do really remember the original MRF, MRF ’24 was so much an improvement. The sight lines were so much better. Instead of the massive tent obscuring the lawn views, the stage was clearly visible. Instead of inconsistent sound systems, state of the art audio delivered the full range, no matter how far or how close. Comfortable lawn chairs, easy access to rest and refreshments replaced the hard ground, blankets and long lines for the porta potty. Lastly, the video boards - unimagined in 1969 - brought the band close enough to see the sweat fly.

A truly tremendous job, pulling it off despite the heat. Massive kudos to all involved and we look forward to next year, bigger and better for both events. MRF ’25 is already in the works.

As the night wore down, a golden, full moon rose over the illuminated bridge. It seemed to be a sign from on high that this is a good thing. The sense of camaraderie and fellowship with likeminded, if aged rockers, made it truly a special event. Toasted by the special brew from Old Bakery, made for the MRF, with the commemorative can boot, it signaled that this was truly a special time, one not to be missed. As the crowd thinned out, orderly if some were a bit slow from the effects of age and arthritis, a sense of perhaps hope is an appropriate virtue to have. That despite the many, many problems that plague Alton, it might just be that with a few changes in leadership, the Grand Lady of the River will rise once again. There is reason for optimism, reason for hope. Worth looking forward to. Be not afraid.

