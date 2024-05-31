ALTON - A mural was visible Friday, May 31, 2024, on the side of what was once the old Royal Office Products on Broadway and Piasa Street.

Work began on the mural last week and it is being done in commemoration of the revival of the Mississippi River Festival that will take place on June 22, 2024, at the Alton Amphitheater.

Jordan Bauer of REX Productions, LLC, designed the mural and artists Caleb Hauck and Joe Albanese of Fly Rite Signs in St. Louis are bringing the mural to life.

The Mississippi River Festival was last held in 1980 at SIUE.

Article continues after sponsor message

Numerous famous bands performed at the festival in its 21-year run.

Larkin Poe, a GRAMMY-award-winning band, is set to take the stage as the headlining act.

Supporting bands will be Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown, Fastball, and special guests FEEL.

This event is in coordination with the Alton Midwest Nationals F1 Powerboat Racing taking place on the riverfront and should be one to remember in Alton.

More like this: