Featuring Pure Prairie League with Craig Fuller

From its debut in 1969 through the summer of 1980, the Mississippi River Festival attracted more than a million concertgoers. Memorable performances by legendary artists still keep memories of the MRF alive among its many fans through books, websites and social media.

Now music fans can relive MRF memories – and create new ones -- at MISSISSIPPI RIVER FESTIVAL – REVISITED! Sponsored by TheBANK of Edwardsville and presented by Carmen Concerts, the concert series kicks off from May through July at venues on the campus of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville… featuring bands that played at the original Mississippi River Festival.

Article continues after sponsor message

The series begins on Saturday, May 21st, when Pure Prairie League with original vocalist Craig Fuller play at the Meridian Ballroom in the Morris University Center at SIUE. Pure Prairie League performed at the MRF during the 1978 and 1979 seasons, and will be playing memorable hits such as “Amie,” “Two Lane Highway,” “Fallin’ in and out of Love” in concert.

“Over the years, we’ve booked many bands that played the MRF,” states Dave Thomason of Carmen Concerts. “Now the time seems right to present a series that focused on the great bands who played there – and present them at the campus that was the home of the MRF.”

Tickets for Pure Prairie League are priced at $30, $40 and $50 (VIP seating), and are available at WWW.TICKETRETURN.COM . Future concerts in the series will be announced soon. For more information on the MISSISSIPPI RIVER FESTIVAL – REVISITED! concert series, visit www.carmenconcerts.com, e-mail DaveT@carmenconcerts.com or call 618-670-3394.

More like this: