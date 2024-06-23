The MRF was power packed with entertainment on Saturday night at the Alton Amphitheater. (Photo by Joe Bauer)

ALTON — The Mississippi River Festival (MRF) at the Alton Amphitheater on Saturday, June 22, 2024, delivered on its promise of a “festival-style atmosphere,” drawing an enthusiastic crowd with live entertainment, food trucks, and beer vendors.

Nick Bifano, director of MRF, expressed satisfaction with the event's outcome. "The organizers couldn’t be more pleased with the outcome of the 2024 event," Bifano said.

The festival featured performances by Feel, Fastball, Tyler Bryant and the Shakedown, with headliner Larkin Poe closing the night. Each band was praised for their performances, contributing to the vibrant atmosphere on the hot summer evening.

“Larkin Poe lived up to all our expectations,” Bifano said. “Feel, Tyler Bryant and the Shakedown, and Fastball also were all phenomenal. Larkin Poe closed with an incredible show."

The concert drew an estimated 1,800-2,000 attendees for the four shows, with final ticket numbers to be released soon.

More in another story about the high hopes for the future of the MRF in Alton.

