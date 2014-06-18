Mississippi Half Step Closing Its Doors Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. It is extremely hard to come up with the right words to begin this announcement. I would like to start by saying that Jim and I are super excited to take the next step in our life. Unfortunately this step requires us to inform you that we will be closing the Mississippi Half Step in the next few weeks. We have had a great time here in Grafton; we can’t believe it has been 9 years since we opened our doors and began this amazing journey. But now it is time for us to turn the page. We will be closing the Mississippi Half Step at the end of the month.



First, we would like to thank all of our loyal customers. Whether you visited us weekly, monthly or yearly, your kind words and compliments have inspired us over the years. It was truly our pleasure to serve you. We apologize for any inconvenience our closing may cause you and we hope that you understand and support our decision.



Next we would like to thank our employees, especially those who are working with us right now. The staff we are leaving behind has been the best group of employees we have ever had. Our outstanding reputation is a direct reflection of how much they cared about us and we can never thank them enough for doing such an amazing job.



We would also like to thank the City of Grafton and the local businesses that sent customers our way over the years. We wish we could continue to be here for you, but unfortunately we have to do what is best for us. We are not going anywhere so you can expect to see us more often around town. We will always be proud to be a part of the Grafton community.



Finally we would like to thank our family. Your support and understanding has been crucial throughout the years. We couldn’t have done it without your help. We look forward to spending more time with you as our new future unfolds.



The Mississippi Half Step has changed our life. We wish we didn’t have to end it this way but it is the right decision for us. It has been our pleasure to serve this community. Thank you for coming to visit us in Grafton, we truly enjoyed making you happy.



Best wishes,

