Featured

Discover the excitement of the Basket Auction Online hosted by the Women's Fellowship at Evangelical United Church of Christ. From September 14 to September 21, more than 100 themed baskets will be available for bidding. These baskets cover a wide range of interests including kids' activities, home decor, holiday items, sports, books, and much more. Perfect for gift-giving or personal use, this auction offers something for everyone. Auction proceeds will benefit church and community projects. Don't miss out on this opportunity to support a great cause while finding unique items!

Celebrate autumn at the St. Francis/Holy Ghost Catholic School 26th Annual Harvest Fest. This beloved event offers a plethora of fun activities, entertainment, food, and prizes. From the pulled pork and fish fry to the kids' games and cornhole tournament, there's something for everyone to enjoy. The festival also features live music from local bands and a live auction. Join the community from September 20 to 22 for a weekend of family-friendly fun and festivities.

Don't miss out on a night of live music and great vibes with Fun at Flock with Erin Jo! Returning to the FLOCK Food Truck Park & Bar, Erin Jo will delight audiences with a mix of original songs and familiar favorites. This event promises a welcoming atmosphere perfect for all ages, making it an ideal evening for the whole family. Enjoy delicious food and drinks while relaxing to fantastic live entertainment.

Join the fun at the Dog Days at Land of Goshen Community Market on September 21st. Dress your pups in their favorite costumes for the Annual Dog Days Costume Contest. Enjoy prizes, special demonstrations, a dog photo booth, and a free dog parade. This event promises a delightful day for both canine friends and their owners, with everyone excited to see the amazing costumes.

Mark your calendar for the Highland’s Annual Street Art Festival on September 21, 2024. This unique festival is an art lover's dream, featuring more than 50 talented artists transforming the pavement into a temporary art gallery with chalk. Enjoy live music performances throughout the day, special projects for kids, and a variety of tasty foods and beverages. Plan to spend the day with family and friends in Highland's beautiful Downtown Square.

Celebrate our river through art, music, and conservation at the Mississippi Earthtones Festival 2024 on September 21st. This family-friendly event features over 100 booths with environmental education, interactive art experiences, and live music from talented artists. From noon until 10:00pm, enjoy a vibrant festival atmosphere while learning about ways to be good stewards of the Mississippi River. Don't miss this unique celebration that brings the community together.

Join the excitement of the Marquette Catholic Mega Raffle Homecoming Block Party on September 21, 2024. Held in front of Marquette Catholic High School in Alton, this block party features drinks, live entertainment, and the annual $50,000 Mega Raffle. Enjoy the thrilling raffle drawings throughout the night and the grand prize drawing of $50,000. With early bird drawings and the chance to buy two tickets and get one free, this event promises a night of fun and anticipation.

Enjoy a great night of live music with N4C at Alton VFW! Dance the night away with friends and family to the fantastic music of Number4Combo. The event promises a lively atmosphere and a huge dance floor, ensuring an unforgettable evening of entertainment.

Events on Sep. 20, 2024

Join the excitement of the Teen Origami Contest - Voting at the Six Mile Regional Library District in Granite City, IL on September 20, 2024. This event, open to teens in grades 7-12, allows participants to showcase their origami skills and compete for awards. Don't forget to vote for your favorite creations on the library's Facebook page from September 17 through 22, with winners announced at Teen Unwind on September 25.

Experience the empowering RBGA Leadhership Seminar at Enjoy Church in Alton, IL on September 20, 2024. This annual seminar addresses women's issues, offering valuable information, networking opportunities with businesswomen, and local vendor booths.

Meet new people at the Speed Connections at Senior Services Plus in Alton, IL on September 20, 2024, at 2pm. Designed for older adults 55 and over, this event offers a safe environment to create new connections. All proceeds benefit the United Way of Greater St. Louis.

Celebrate fall at the Apple Fest at Post Commons in Alton, IL on September 20, 2024. This free family event includes activities like book readings, cookie decorating, craft activities, and even a bar for the parents.

Get into the Halloween spirit with In Harmony with Nature: Fright Night at The Nature Institute in Godfrey, IL on September 20, 2024. Enjoy spooky music performed by the Alton High Symphonic Orchestra while relishing food from T&S Smokehouse.

Enjoy a night of music under the stars at the Concert in the Park at Central Park Bandstand in Wood River, IL on September 20, 2024. Featuring local favorites Trent Thrun & Matt Gadeken, this free event is perfect for the whole family.

Show off your talent at the Trinity's Way Open Mic Nite at Maeva's Coffee in Alton, IL on September 20, 2024, from 6pm to 9pm. All talents are welcome, and attendees have the chance to win a free item of Trinity's Way merchandise.

Enjoy a lively performance by Gordo at Gordo LIVE at Bluff City Grill in Alton, IL on September 20, 2024, from 7pm to 10pm. Come out for a night of great music and good times.

Discover the secrets behind fascinating exhibits at the Night Behind the Museum at Mineral Springs in Alton, IL on September 20, 2024. Join Troy Taylor as he shares the dark tales and sinister histories behind his favorite items on display at the American Oddities Museum.

Have a fun-filled evening with Porch Cafe LIVE! at Bakers & Hale in Godfrey, IL on September 20, 2024. Enjoy a night of great music, dancing, and cold drinks as Porch Cafe plays your favorite hits from the 60s to now.

Laugh along with the MAKING GOD LAUGH play at the Alton Little Theater in Alton, IL on September 20, 2024. This warm, comedic look at family dynamics is sure to entertain and delight audiences.

Events on Sep. 21, 2024

Don't miss the Imagine Hillsboro's Farmers Market held at Wood Street in Hillsboro, IL, showcasing locally-grown plants and produce and handmade specialties on the 1st and 3rd Saturdays from 9 AM to Noon and the 3rd Wednesdays from 4-7 PM.

Explore the Alton Farmers' & Artisans' Market 2024 Season! at the corner of Landmarks Blvd. & Henry Street in Alton, IL, where you can find a wide selection of locally-grown seasonal fruits, vegetables, and handcrafted artwork every Saturday morning from 8 AM to Noon through October 21st.

Enjoy a delicious breakfast at the Biscuits and Gravy Breakfast Fundraiser hosted by the Edwardsville Masonic Lodge in Glen Carbon, IL, benefiting the Madison County Historical Society with a suggested donation of $7, from 8 AM to 11 AM.

Participate in the A Precious Organization 12th Annual Walk for Sickle Cell at Rock Spring Park in Alton, IL, with registration starting at 8:00 AM and the walk beginning at 10:00 AM, featuring a one-mile walk, lunch, awards, prizes, and giveaways for all paid participants.

Attend the 2024 International Coin Fair at the St. Peter Parish Center in Saint Charles, MO, on Saturday, September 21, 2024, from 9 AM to 4 PM, where you can buy, sell, trade, and appraise coins with free admission and parking.

Learn about mourning jewelry at the Fond Remembrances: Mourning and Sentimental Jewelry Workshop held at the 1820 Col. Benjamin Stephenson House in Edwardsville, IL, limited to 8 adults (16+ years old), for $55 per person, exploring the history and techniques of creating these unique pieces.

Experience an overnight paranormal investigation at the Alton YWCA Overnight Investigation at the YWCA of Alton, where you can explore and investigate this haunted labyrinth of a building from 10:00 PM to 2 AM for $50 per person, with all necessary equipment provided.

Visit the Model Train Open House hosted by the Metro East Model Railroad Club at the Old Town Hall/ Fire House in Glen Carbon, IL, on Saturday, September 21, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM, featuring trains running on the Club’s 18 x 27 foot HO scale model railroad with free admission and snacks.

Bring your little ones to the Saturday Play & Learn For Babies & Toddlers at the Niedringhaus Building in Granite City, IL, on the third Saturday of each month at 10 AM, for stories, songs, and slightly messier playtime.

Join the discussion at the Peace Out Hate - September Meeting at Germania Brew Haus in Jerseyville, IL, where you can discuss concerns regarding bullying and mental health issues faced by children, from 7 PM.

Learn yarn crafts at All Wound Up at the Johnson Road Branch in Granite City, IL, from 11 AM to 1 PM, with sessions on Simple Crochet Stitches and Knitting for Beginners limited to 8 people.

Celebrate the best of craft beer at the Global Brew Fall Beer Fest at Edwardsville City Park in Edwardsville, IL, featuring live music, great food, local vendors, and fun for every age group.

Watch marching bands compete at the Tiger Ambush Classic Marching Band Competition at Edwardsville High School in Edwardsville, IL, with performances from various classes throughout the day and evening, supporting the Edwardsville High School Bands program.

Enjoy a day of music and arts at the 2nd Annual SoSTL Music & Arts Festival 2024 at Spine Bookstore & Cafe in St. Louis, MO, on September 21, 2024, from 12-10 PM, featuring local musicians, artists, and restaurants in a family-friendly environment.

Celebrate the 18th Annual Mississippi Earthtones Festival at the Alton Amphitheater in Alton, IL, on Saturday, September 21st from Noon-10 PM, with educational booths, eco-art booths, live music, interactive art exhibits, food and beverages.

Join the fun at Nintendo Switch sessions every Saturday from 1-4 PM in the Teen Room at 2001 Delmar Ave in Granite City, IL, for grades 7-12.

Enjoy live music by Vineyards Music - 2 Pedros at the Grafton Winery & Brewhaus in Grafton, IL.

Listen to Live Music - Synergee at the Grafton Winery & Brewhaus in Grafton, IL.

Play bingo and win meat at the MEAT BINGO at the Alton Moose Lodge 951 in Godfrey, IL, with food and ice-cold beverages available for purchase.

Join the party with Borderline LIVE at Fast Eddie's Bon Air in Alton, IL, starting at 7 PM for a Saturday night patio party, must be 21+ to attend.

Watch the classic film War of the Robots as part of the Classic Flicks for Conservation series at The Nature Institute in Godfrey, IL, on September 21st at 7:15 PM, with free admission and donations welcome.

Laugh out loud at the comedy MAKING GOD LAUGH at the Alton Little Theater in Alton, IL, with performances on September 20, 21, 26, and 27 at 7:30 PM, and matinees on September 22, 28, and 29 at 2 PM.

Events on Sep. 22, 2024

On September 22, 2024, the Bethalto Farmers Market will take place at Central Park in Bethalto, IL. This market runs every Sunday of the month from June 9 through October 13, offering a variety of local produce and artisan goods.

In Glen Carbon, IL, join the community for St. Cecilia's Annual Community Chicken Dinner & Fall Festival on September 22, 2024. Enjoy fried chicken, entertainment, bounce houses, basket raffles, games, and more at St. Cecilia's Church.

Head to Downtown Wood River, IL, on September 22, 2024, for the Wood River Food Truck Festival. From 1-4 pm, enjoy delicious food from various local food trucks, live music, vendors, and family activities along Ferguson Ave and Whitelaw Ave.

Catch a performance of the comedy play MAKING GOD LAUGH at ALTON LITTLE THEATER in Alton, IL, on September 22, 2024. This warm family comedy, showing at 2 pm, humorously navigates three decades of crazy fashions and relationship choices.

Enjoy live music by the Bearded Bandits at the Grafton Winery & Brewhaus in Grafton, IL, on September 22, 2024.

On September 22, 2024, head to Grafton Winery & Brewhaus in Grafton, IL, for Vineyards Music - Randy Belling and enjoy an evening of soothing tunes.

Experience an afternoon of nostalgic music with The Diz Strohman Big Band at the American Legion Post 199 in Edwardsville, IL, on September 22, 2024, for just $8.00 per person or $15.00 per couple.

Join Jason "Gordo" Gordon LIVE on the Patio at Bakers & Hale in Godfrey, IL, on September 22, 2024, from 3-6 pm for a Sunday Funday filled with classic rock, reggae, Motown, bluegrass, blues, and original music from this modern-day one-man band.

Celebrate with The Renaissance X W/ Derrick Richardson Present A Day Party in Alton, IL, on September 22, 2024. Enjoy live music by Saman Swanson, food trucks, cigar-friendly patios, and more from 5 pm onwards.

Relax and rejuvenate at Sukha Restore at River Bend Yoga in Alton, IL, on September 22, 2024. This class, designed to create a safe and sweet experience through restorative yoga, yoga nidra, guided meditation, aromatherapy, and intuitive massage, promises to leave you feeling completely transformed.

Join us for the finale concert of the season with the Edwardsville Symphony "The" Blue Concert in City Park by Edwardsville Public Library in Edwardsville, IL, on September 22, 2024. Enjoy a range of music from feeling blue to having a blue sky, featuring soprano soloist Alexandra Billhartz.

