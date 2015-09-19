ALTON - Visitors around the river bend are welcomed to attend the Ninth Annual Mississippi Earthtones Festival, which began at Noon and continues on into this Saturday evening.

At the event, located between Langdon and Alton St. off Broadway, several area businesses and artists have set up booths on Broadway to showcase their products and talents. Handmade jewelry, clothing and other art were available for sale, often made from recycled and repurposed objects.

“Just look around,” Director of Alton Main Street Sara McGibany said, “Everyone seems to be smiling and having a good time.”

“It’s covered end to end with all sort of activities, vendors, booths, artists, conservation exhibits; we couldn’t be happier with the turn out,” she said.

Conservation was at the forefront of the festival. Volunteers headed out to the banks of the Mississippi River around 9 a.m. to pick up litter and trash that has been carelessly discarded in the river and have washed back to shore. Some of the trash was then turned into an art installation that was then showcased in the festival.

“We had about sixty volunteers hauling in the trash,” Three Rivers Project Coordinator for the Sierra Club Christine Favilla said.”

Guests are encouraged to come hungry as organizations and restaraunts like Old Bakery Brewing Co. and the Alton Eagles are providing some delicious food throughout the day. Seating areas are available in the food area, but patrons are encouraged to bring a chair to sit in to enjoy the live music.

Live music will be played throughout the day on the main stage, leading up to the performance of Jake’s Leg, a local Grateful Dead cover artist.

Channel your inner flower child and come out to the Mississippi Earthtones festival for some cool art, delicious food and an educational experience that will have you going green in no time.

