GRANITE CITY – Despite violence and natural disasters in Haiti, a group of Christians in Granite City continue to bring hope and educational assistance to the war-torn country.

Mission 1:11, a nonprofit organization, supports both Haiti and the Philippines with education and nutrition resources.

After Haiti’s president was assassinated in 2021, the country plunged into a rise in gang violence and an economic crisis made worse by natural disasters. Residents and missionaries have fled the country because of the violence and conditions.

More recent natural disasters have taken a toll on Haiti: in June, dozens of people died from heavy flooding; and more recently, a 4.9 magnitude earthquake hit an area 186 miles west of the capital, Port-au-Prince.

Access to basic necessities, like food and water are a challenge for most Haitians.

Jennifer McKinney and Rose Huff, leaders at Mission 1:11 say violence only makes the situation worse.

“People can’t go to work because of the all the violence and gangs – schools have been shut down,” McKinney said. “A lot of businesses have been shut down.”

Haitian families have an ongoing need for education assistance because schools are not publicly funded. The yearly cost is about $500, and most parents can’t afford it.

To fill the need, Mission 1:11 started R.E.A.C.H. (Reaching, Educators, Aiding, Classrooms in Haiti & the Philippines), an education sponsorship program for children in Haiti and the Philippines.

R.E.A.C.H. sponsors about 37 students at the MacDonald Community School at Saint-Marc in Haiti, and overall, 140 students in both counties.

Mission 1:11 also supports House of Hope and Joy Children’s Home, an orphanage in Saint-Marc.

Because of a lack of resources starvation is also common in Haiti.

“There is a high percentage of kids in orphanages that are not real orphans,” McKinney said.

Parents often give up their children to orphanages, so they won’t starve.

“In a (Haitian) family, if you have two children, Haitian parents will let a child starve and feed the one that is stronger,” she said.

To support businesses and vendors in Haiti, Mission 1:11 started Misyon Treasure Boutique, a Haitian artisan shop. The boutique offers shoppers opportunities to support the mission and sponsor a child, while purchasing items such as purses jewelry, and decorative items for the home.

The boutique is open year-round at the Granite City church location, and twice a year at the Grace Church main campus, two weeks before Christmas, and two weeks before Mother’s Day.

How did the boutique get started?

While visiting Haiti, McKinney asked some of the vendors if they would like to sell their souvenirs to support Mission 1:11.

“When we sell it, half of it goes to the feeding programs in Haiti, and half goes to purchase more souvenirs or gifs from the vendors,” McKinney said.

Mission 1:11 is raising funds for a Telehealth service in Haiti, to provide remote medical care for patients.

McKinney says she understands the limitations of Mission 111 in Haiti under the circumstances.

“We can’t impact the whole country, but we can impact people in the Saint-Marc community,” she said.

Mission 1:11 also serves a weekly Saturday morning breakfast for Granite City residents, provides meals for Ronald McDonald House Charities families, and participates in Serve St. Louis.

Mission 1:11 welcomes opportunities to talk about the ministry, how the nonprofit benefits residents in Haiti, the Philippines, and Granite City.

Jennifer McKinney is executive director, and Rose Huff is one of 12 board members, with Mission 1:11.

For more information about Mission 1:11, visit www.mission111.org.

