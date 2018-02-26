WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police Department announced Monday morning that Arian Clark, 15, has been located.

Clark's mother had reported her as a runaway, who left their home voluntarily.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The Wood River Police Department thanked the public for their help in this situation.

More like this:

Yesterday - Wood River Sets Road Dedication To Rename Old Alton Edwardsville Road Tyler Timmins Drive

2 days ago - Extaordinary 618 Drone Photos Included: Sports Barn Development Continues In Wood River

Sep 15, 2023 - Midwest Petroleum Gas Station Opens in Wood River

Yesterday - TIF Funding Approved For Downtown Wood River Buildings

Aug 22, 2023 - "Full Steam Ahead" For Wood River Cannabis Dispensary Following City Council Vote

 