Missing Wood River girl is located
February 26, 2018 9:41 AM
Listen to the story
WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police Department announced Monday morning that Arian Clark, 15, has been located.
Clark's mother had reported her as a runaway, who left their home voluntarily.
Article continues after sponsor message
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The Wood River Police Department thanked the public for their help in this situation.
More like this:
Yesterday - Wood River Sets Road Dedication To Rename Old Alton Edwardsville Road Tyler Timmins Drive
2 days ago - Extaordinary 618 Drone Photos Included: Sports Barn Development Continues In Wood River