TROY – A missing Waterloo woman was found dead Tuesday.

According to police, Lauren Miller, 38, was found deceased in her minivan in the parking lot of a Walmart in Mt. Vernon.

Shortly before 5 p.m, the Troy Police Department was notified that Mt. Vernon Police had found her about 70 miles from the Dollar Tree store in Troy where she had been last seen, Friday.

Police said Miller was insulin-dependent and used a wheelchair after recently having a leg amputated, police said. She had not been taking her medication.

As of early Tuesday evening, there was no official word on her cause of death.

