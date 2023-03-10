Missing Teenager Has Been Located, Says St. Louis County Police Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ST. LOUIS COUNTY - Missing juvenile, Cloe Schmidt has been located and is safe, St. Louis County Police said Friday afternoon. Schmidt was last seen in the 3100 block of Brunswick Drive in Florissant, MO., in St. Louis County on Monday, March 6. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip