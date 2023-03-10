ST. LOUIS COUNTY - Missing juvenile, Cloe Schmidt has been located and is safe, St. Louis County Police said Friday afternoon.

Schmidt was last seen in the 3100 block of Brunswick Drive in Florissant, MO., in St. Louis County on Monday, March 6.

