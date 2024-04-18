Charles "Tucker" HughesST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO. - The St. Charles County Police Department said on Thursday, April 18, 2024, that its missing juvenile investigation has concluded with Charles ‘Tucker’ Hughes being safely located and returned to his family.

St. Charles County Police said "Tucker" was located at approximately 6 p.m., Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in St. Louis.

Two alert St. Louis Metropolitan Police Officers who were aware of the missing juvenile, spotted him and made contact. "Tucker" was positively identified by the officers and taken into protective custody.

The St. Charles County Police Department was contacted by SLMPD and the lead detective assigned to the investigation with the officers.

"Tucker" was then transported safely back to his family by the Detective.

