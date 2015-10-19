COLLINSVILLE - Vincent Wachter, listed as a missing person early Monday, has been located by members of the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

Vincent was spotted by a sheriff's deputy in the Collinsville area operating his previously described GMC Sierra pick-up. Wachter is now safe and accounted for.

"A sincere thank you to those who shared this post in an effort to assist our deputies in locating Mr. Wachter," Lt. Kristopher Tharp of the Madison County Sheriff's Department Investigative Division, said.

On October 19, 2015, (Monday), at approximately 7:50 a.m., the Madison County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by concerned family members of Vincent Wachter who reported he had not been seen or heard from since Saturday, October 17, 2015, at approximately 9:00 p.m.

