COLLINSVILLE - Vincent Wachter, listed as a missing person early Monday, has been located by members of the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

 

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Vincent was spotted by a sheriff's deputy in the Collinsville area operating his previously described GMC Sierra pick-up. Wachter is now safe and accounted for.

 

Article continues after sponsor message

"A sincere thank you to those who shared this post in an effort to assist our deputies in locating Mr. Wachter," Lt. Kristopher Tharp of the Madison County Sheriff's Department Investigative Division, said.

 

On October 19, 2015, (Monday), at approximately 7:50 a.m., the Madison County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by concerned family members of Vincent Wachter who reported he had not been seen or heard from since Saturday, October 17, 2015, at approximately 9:00 p.m.

 

 

More like this:

Nov 20, 2023 - Area Woman Reported Missing, Sheriff's Office Continues Search With Family

Dec 19, 2023 - Man Arrested On Aggravated Battery Charge In Calhoun County

Dec 15, 2023 - Granite Police, Sheriff's Office, Execute Warrant, Make Drug Arrest

Nov 27, 2023 - Vehicle Collides With 11-Year-Old Bicyclist In Godfrey, Boy Airlifted To St. Louis Hospital

Dec 28, 2023 - Batchtown Woman Faces Wide Variety Of Charges After Disturbance Report To Calhoun Sheriff's Office

 