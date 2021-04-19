ALTON - The Alton Police department announced that as of 6 p.m. Monday Victoria Dawn Anderson, 24, an Alton area woman reported missing on April 14, 2021, has been safely located.

Victoria Dawn left a local store and didn’t come home and did not show up for work on April 14. Photos and a vehicle of Victoria Dawn were posted to Facebook. She was last seen driving a Chevrolet Cobalt.

"Thank you to anyone who called with information leading to her location," the Alton Police Department said.

