ALTON - The Alton Police department announced that as of 6 p.m. Monday Victoria Dawn Anderson, 24, an Alton area woman reported missing on April 14, 2021, has been safely located.

Victoria Dawn left a local store and didn’t come home and did not show up for work on April 14. Photos and a vehicle of Victoria Dawn were posted to Facebook. She was last seen driving a Chevrolet Cobalt.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Thank you to anyone who called with information leading to her location," the Alton Police Department said.

More like this:

Oct 25, 2023 - Alton Mayor Donates Portion of Fundraiser Ball's Proceeds to Overnight Warming Center

Sep 4, 2023 - NFL Players From Alton To Be Honored At Mayor's Charity and Fundraiser Ball

Aug 4, 2023 - Alton Amphitheater Commission Announces Alton Jazz & Wine Festival Lineup

Oct 16, 2023 - Madison County Nearly Tops The Charts in 2022: Avoid The Urge To Swerve During Deer Mating Season

Sep 1, 2023 - Alton Jazz & Wine Festival Planned for Saturday the 2nd at Amphitheater

 