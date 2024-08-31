Missing Madison County Woman Found Safe and Sound
MADISON COUNTY - Madison County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Marcos Pulido shared on Friday night, Aug. 30, 2024, that Destiny Kharsi had been located and was "safe."
The chief deputy said "thank you" to all who shared the information about Kharsi leading to her discovery that she was safe and sound.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Kharsi, a 48-year-old woman had been reported missing since approximately 8:30 a.m. on Friday, August 30, 2024.
Kharsi is a white female with blue eyes and gray hair.