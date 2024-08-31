MADISON COUNTY - Madison County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Marcos Pulido shared on Friday night, Aug. 30, 2024, that Destiny Kharsi had been located and was "safe."

The chief deputy said "thank you" to all who shared the information about Kharsi leading to her discovery that she was safe and sound.

Kharsi, a 48-year-old woman had been reported missing since approximately 8:30 a.m. on Friday, August 30, 2024.

Kharsi is a white female with blue eyes and gray hair.