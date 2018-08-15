JERSEYVILLE – The wife and friends of 26-year-old Stonie Evans III of Jerseyville are asking the public's assistance in finding him.

Evans was last seen at his factory job in Hartford last Thursday, his wife, Amanda Evans, said. He called her just after 3:30 p.m. and said he was going to be home soon. He told her he loved her and they exchanged wishes to be careful. Amanda Evans, who works for Child Protective Services (CPS) in Missouri, had to return to a work call. When she tried to call him back 45 minutes later, Stonie Evans's phone went straight to voicemail. She thought her husband's phone had died until she arrived home after 6 p.m. and found he was not there.

She then called Stonie Evans's close friend, Tammy Sawyer, who said the young man had forged such a close relationship with her that he called her “mom.” Sawyer had not seen Stonie Evans either. She told Riverbender.com she is making missing posters for him now.

After not finding him at his usual places, Amanda Evans called his friends and family in Chicago, where he went one time after the couple had a fight, his sister in Kentucky and his mother in Atlanta, Georgia. None of them had seen the young man, and all of them tried calling his phone, only to be answered with a straight-to-voicemail message.

A police report was filed with the Jerseyville Police Department Sunday, Amanda Evans said, and she said they are working off leads she provides to them. The police have also provided an APB to all Illinois police officers for Stonie Evans's car, which is a 2006 dark gray Pontiac Grand Prix GXP with black aftermarket rims. Amanda Evans appreciates the effort of the police, but worries it is not enough.

“That APB is great, but it only covers Illinois,” she said. “Sometimes he goes to Missouri to get cigarettes because they're cheaper there. This APB doesn't cover Missouri, so I'm worried they may see his car over there and not know.”

Amanda Evans has also contacted family members who have put his name out for an alert if he is arrested for some reason anywhere in the country. Stonie Evans was on parole until May 2018 and Amanda Evans sad he was once arrested during that time in Alton on a Friday, but contacted her that Sunday to come to get him after whatever misunderstanding was fixed.

The couple was married Aug. 1, 2018, after being in a relationship for more than three years. Amanda Evans said she does not believe her husband secretly ran away and left her, saying if that unthinkable were to occur, it would have happened earlier in the day, not after a simple conversation in which “I love yous” were exchanged and a promise to be home was given.

Anyone with any information on Stonie Evans's whereabouts is asked to contact the Jerseyville Police Department at (618) 498-2131. Stonie Evans is 5'11'' and approximately 200 pounds.

