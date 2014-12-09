Missing Collinsville man found safe
December 9, 2014 8:57 AM
David McAdam who was reported missing Thursday, December 4, was located Monday at approximately 11:00 am at a hotel in southern Illinois. McAdams was last seen by his wife, leaving for a doctor appointment. His disappearance was determined to be voluntary and not criminal in nature.
Capt. Mike Dixon would like to thank everyone involved for their help.
