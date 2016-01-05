EDWARDSVILLE - The baby Jesus portion of the legendary Nativity scene at St. Boniface Church has gone missing and it has left the congregation and community upset and hopeful that the historical piece will be returned.

Benna Denue, St. Boniface Parish Office Manager, said it is believed the statue was taken on Christmas weekend, but the parish didn’t notice it was missing until Dec. 28.

She said the church gave Edwardsville Police an estimate the baby Jesus statue was worth about $250, but added that to those in the congregation, emotionally it is worth a lot more.

“An article like that holds such a spiritual connection to the generations that have gone to St. Boniface Church and to not only the parishioners, but to the community as well,” she said. “We sit at the cross roads in Edwardsville and we are a landmark with our Nativity scene. “

Denue said every year, a group of parishioners come in with a labor of love and put the scene together and put lights on it. The baby Jesus statue is a key component of that scene, Denue said.

Article continues after sponsor message

Major Jeff Mills of the Edwardsville Police Department confirmed the missing statue was reported to them on Dec. 28. He said it is a piece of property of the church and if someone has it or knows its whereabouts, it should be returned.

The St. Boniface Church video system did not point toward the statue, but Mills said Edwardsville Police are doing a detailed investigation and looking at videos of nearby businesses to see if there are any clues to what happened.

“Anyone with any information about the statue should contact the police department and let us know what they know,” he said.

Denue repeated that the baby Jesus statue means a lot to her, the others in the church and community and put a plea out to the person or people who took the statue to return it.

“We reported it to police and it is all over the media and Facebook,” she said. “We just want to see it returned to the parish where it should be.”

Anyone with any information about the missing baby Jesus statue, please call the Edwardsville Police at 618-656-2131.

More like this:

Related Video: