WOOD RIVER - A missing 80-year-old man James R. Crews, has been located and is safe.

Article continues after sponsor message

At 10:57 p.m. on Tuesday, June 19, 2018, the Wood River Police Department took a report that Crews was missing. The Wood River Police reported Wednesday morning Crews had been found, but no other details were provided at this time.

The family advised that Crews suffers from early onset dementia in an initial release. Crews was last seen leaving his home at approximately 9 p.m. on Monday, June 18, 2018, in a white Ford F150. When Crews left the residence there was a bunk bed loaded in the back of the truck.

The Wood River Police thanked the public for their assistance in locating Crews.

More like this: