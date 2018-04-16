ALTON - The 5A's Animal Shelter has a special fund-raiser set for Saturday, April 21, and the popular Miss Jubilee and the Humdingers will be the featured entertainment.

The 5A's event begins at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 21, at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1713 Stamper Lane, Godfrey.

Ric Jun executive director of 5As said the organization’s staff has a love and caring nature for animals second to none.https://www.fiveas.org/

“They are willing to give whatever it takes to give these animals the best life possible,” he said. “Family members volunteer their time to assist us.”

Mac’s Downtown Restaurant is catering the event and there will be a cash bar. There will also be a mini auction, a 50-50, Heads or Tails, a Money Tree Raffle and much more.

All proceeds will benefit the 5As organization of Alton. The Alton Area Animal Aid Association was started in 1956 and has been incorporated in Illinois since 1959. 5As is a not-for-profit organization with a mission to provide care for homeless and abandoned animals of the area, until they are adopted to qualified homes. The 5As is located at 4530 N. Alby Road, Godfrey. The organization also stresses the importance of spay and neutering animals.

Miss Jubilee and the Humdingers concert is unique for 5As and organizers sincerely want the event to be a success.

Carol Metzler board president of the 5As, said Miss Jubilee and the Humdingers are simply “fantastic.” She also said this particular fund-raising event is very important to the 5As organization.

“They have played in Alton at Jacob’s, Bluff City Brewery and large stages in Chicago, Kansas City, St. Louis and more,” she said. “We have 62 years of service to the Riverbend are and want this to be our biggest fund-raiser of the year. The wonderful generosity of the people is what supports the 5As.”

Metzler said many in the region support the 5As in their effort. She said everyone must remember, animals can’t talk for themselves, but need help.

“We really hope to get the community’s support for the Miss Jubilee and the Humdingers concert and the gala night for the 5As,’ she said. "It is very important to 5As to accomplish its mission."

Tickets are $50 a person; $75 a couple. Tickets need to be purchased by 3 p.m. Monday, April 16. the shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday, for those who wish to purchase in person.

For more information, call (618) 466-3702 to purchase tickets or donate to the 5As cause.

