EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Parks & Recreation Department listens to the public about the bands to bring back and one talked about for a few years is Miss Jubilee & the Humdingers.

Miss Jubilee & the Humdingers will once again grace the stage at the historic Wildey Theatre as part of the 2015-2016 Winter Concert Series at 7 p.m. this Friday, Dec. 4.

From www.miss-jubilee.com “Miss Jubilee has been entertaining audiences around St. Louis and beyond since the beginning of 2007 with their exciting blend of authentic Hot Jazz, Swing, Rhythm & Blues and R’n’R spanning the 1920’s-1950’s. Fronted by a high energy female vocalist and backed up by a swingin’ horn fueled rhythm section, Miss Jubilee is a favorite among Swing Dancers and fans of all ages who enjoy uplifting and energetic music!”

Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Assistant Director Katie Grable said she is really happy to have Miss Jubilee & the Humdingers back.

“It has been a few years since had a presence in winter concert series or summer series,” she said. “We have definitely heard from people in community wanting to have them back. It is a high-energy show. It is more of a performance and not just music. They look great, have the hairstyles and play the part of that time of the past. We are looking forward to having them back.”

The featured restaurant pairing for this concert is local favorite, Doc’s Smokehouse, who will serve up some of their award winning barbecue. Grable said: “Featuring local restaurants paired with the concerts only began last year but based on our patrons’ feedback we decided to make it a part of the concert series moving forward. If someone were to attend each of the shows they would have the opportunity to sample five different St. Louis area bands ranging from Irish folk tunes to zydeco to hot jazz as well as five different local restaurants.”

New this year is the option to purchase a concert only ticket as opposed to usual bundled ticket which includes both the concert and the appetizers. Tickets for the concert alone are $8 plus processing fees and tickets for the concert plus appetizers is $14 plus processing fees.

“While the majority of patrons enjoy the appetizers before the concert, especially paying only $14, some folks just want to come for the music. Now they have that option,” says Grable. The appetizers will precede the concert at 6 p.m. and will be served until 7 p.m. while supplies last.

Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased online by visiting www.wildeytheatre.com or by calling the box office at 618-307-1750. For more information about this show and other shows in this series visit www.wildeytheatre.com .

