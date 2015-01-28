Gail Drillinger and Jared Hennings put a song ( and a hundred props) into the frivolity of MISS ABIGAIL'S GUIDE TO DATING, MATING & MARRIAGE when Alton Little Theater premieres the Bonus Comedy Show on February 6th, 7th & 8th.

The 90- minute-audience-interactive show allows guests to just sit back and laugh OR participate and compete for prizes! Tickets are just $10 and can be purchased on-line at www.altonlittletheater.org OR tickets can be purchased through the expanded Box Office number 462-3205 - Tuesday through Friday , 10am - 2pm.

The Showplace is located at 2450 N Henry Street in Alton and this particular production is not recommended for anyone under 18 ( ALT Summer Youth Musical, GREASE, will offer lots of entertaining possibilities for teens in July). Call 462-6562 for Ticket information about ALT's upcoming Spring Musical SHENANDOAH and visit ALT's Website for information about ALL the upcoming productions.