Please join us for a pre-Valentine treat February 6th, 7th and 8th with a BONUS Comedy Show called MISS ABIGAIL'S GUIDE TO DATING, MATING & MARRIAGE.

Tickets are just $10 for this 90-minute romp through unlikely romance and members will have the chance to interact with the wackiest LOVE GURU you'll ever meet - AND compete for prizes and a Valentine Basket worth $100 (given away every performance).

The Theater will be serving up "Love Potion #9" and FREE Chocolate! Come Early for Friday & Saturday evening performances at 7:30pm and Sunday Matinee at 2pm. So come on down to the ALT Showplace with your special someone, or a group of friends, and discover just how funny LOVE can be!

Tickets will be on sale during the run of ALONE TOGETHER and during the NEW EXPANDED BOX OFFICE HOURS AT ALT: Tuesday - Friday, 10am to 2pm (stop by or call 462-3205) r go on-line 24-hours a day: www.altonlittletheater.org.

The show hints at a little "naughtiness" and is NOT RECOMMENDED for the under-18 crowd - but will tease and tickle every notion you ever had about relationships when Gail Drillinger and Jared Hennings take on the roles of " Miss Abigail" and her trusty assistant "Paco".

The production is directed by Lee Cox who discovered the little "gem" about a year ago. As a therapist in real life and a person who definitely sees the value in keeping a sense of humor, Lee was drawn to the off-beat take on love that the off-Broadway production offered. The New York show starred Eve Plum of the Brady Bunch in the title role who offers retro funny "classic dating advice" as she leads the audience through such games as "Love, Lust or Stalking?".

Playwright Ken Davenport sets the tone of the show saying "it is homespun, self-mocking and intentionally silly" - but makes use of current adoration of celebrities, self-help books, and the awkward wonderfulness of falling in love in middle age. The Three -performance run at ALT will benefit ongoing Fundraising projects at the Theater (hoping to build a new facility) and is also a little bit of a Valentine Gift to the Community. Reservations and Ticket information is always available on the Ticket line: 618-462-6562. Interviews and photo opportunities are available by contacting the director, Lee Cox at 531-3777.

