Note: These are comments from Miroslawa Figueroa, owner of Dutch Hollow, and her son, Raphael, about the dismissal with prejudice of cases against her and husband, Samuel Figueroa. Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick also provides comments about Dutch Hollow and Miroslawa and Samuel.



On March 3, 2017, video recording and transmission court cases were dismissed with prejudice against Miroslawa and Samuel Figueroa of Dutch Hollow in Godfrey.

Miroslawa said a security system was installed by a professional company for the protection and safety of all those in Dutch Hollow.

Miroslawa’s son, Raphael, interjected: “It was a great misunderstanding and my parents were portrayed as guilty to the public before being proven innocent. There was guilt before due process.

"Mom is an immigrant from Poland, who became a business woman for the last 20 years. That is an incredible accomplishment for anyone. My mom and dad are the living example of the American dream. All of her hard work and struggles are evident, and in the end, the American justice system did work.”

Miroslawa continued: “People who come here enjoy the business and know my character I appreciate people trusting us. We had the support of a senator who was very upset this happened and knows of my husband’s long work in hospitals. We give everything we have to others and would not hurt anyone.”

“It was a very traumatic experience. The majority of hair dressers and many long-term employees stayed after this happened. I feel bad for my husband had to be involved in this. He doesn’t here and isn’t any type of employee. We felt almost like we were taken advantage of with the situation.

“My dream is for anyone who comes into Dutch Hollow to leave feeling good,” she said.

In addition, we would like to move forward in a positive light. Our goal is to help everyone who comes into Dutch Hollow, and we are eternally grateful for all our clients and the Godfrey community.”

Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick issued the following statement about the cases being dismissed against Miroslawa and Samuel Figueroa: “I am glad they got things straightened out and the situation is behind them. I hope they move on and grow their business.”

