ROMEOVILLE, Ill. - Miriah Harris of Glen Carbon and John Horstman of Godfrey were named to Lewis University's Dean's List for the 2018 Spring Semester. Harris is studying Theology and Horstman is studying Business Administration at Lewis University.

More than 1,400 students were honored on the Lewis University Dean's List for the 2018 Spring Semester.

To be eligible for this honor, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours during the semester with a grade point average of at least 3.5 and with no "D" or "F" grades.

