Godfrey, Ill. – Lewis and Clark Community College Minority Affairs is hosting an “Evening of Elegant Jazz” with acclaimed vocalist Kimberly Hoskins-Westcott on Saturday, Nov. 19.

The event will be held from 6-8 p.m. in Reid Restaurant on the college’s Godfrey campus.

“There’s a middle section of the cafeteria that’s sunken and the intimacy of the room is reminiscent of the 30s and 40s, when cabaret style seating was in vogue,” said Bonnie Fox, Minority Affairs liaison at L&C.

Fox heard Hoskins-Westcott perform at the Jacoby Arts Center in Alton, and decided to bring her in to be a part of the event.

The singer grew up in Collinsville and studied classical vocal performance at the University of California-Irvine and music theory at Eastman School of Music. Well known in western New York, her performance background includes a three-day Country Western engagement for Sea Breeze Co.

She has shared the stage with notable artists including Barry Manilow, Count Basie’s Big Band, Jazz guitarist Kenny Burrell, and was the opening soloist for Rev. Jesse Jackson’s presidential campaign.

“She has a great set of pipes and combines stage presence for a well-rounded musical production,” Fox said. “She sinks her soul into her songs and does a phenomenal job at interpreting lyrics.”

The admission price is $8 per person, and hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar of favorite wines and beer will be available.

To wrap up its Fall 2011 season, Minority Affairs is also hosting a Trivia Night at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 in Trimpe Building. Advance reservations are preferred for that event at $8 per person or $64 per table. Additional information can be obtained by contacting Fox at (618) 468-6030 or bfox@lc.edu.

