EAST ALTON - More and more mini bikes appear to be found on roadways these days and one was involved in a chase with East Alton Police on Monday morning. The East Alton Police officer attempted to stop the mini-bike driver because he did not see proper registration, then the chase began.

The escape artist on the mini bike fled from police through East Alton, through a yard, and into Rosewood Heights where the chase was terminated.

East Alton Police Chief Darren Carlton reminded people today that mini bikes have to be registered and licensed with the state of Illinois to be on the roadway.

“We are seeing more and more of these type of smaller bikes out on the road,” the chief said.

The chief stressed the same rules of the road and safety practices apply to anyone operating these smaller motorized bikes.

