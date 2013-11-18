To further accommodate candidates filing petitions for the March 18, 2014 primary election, Madison County Clerk Debra Ming-Mendoza has announced the County Clerk’s office will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, November 29, part of the Thanksgiving holiday for county employees.

All other Madison County offices will be closed on Nov. 28th and 29th for the holiday. The County Clerks’s office will be open on the 29th strictly for the purpose of accepting candidate petitions; no other county business will be transacted.

Article continues after sponsor message

Candidates desiring to appear on the March 18, 2014 primary ballot will, by Illinois law, have to file their respective petitions between November 25th and December 2nd. “The opportunity for candidates to file would be reduced to just four days as a result of the two-day Thanksgiving holiday. I believe it is important to accommodate candidates and I intend to give them as much of an opportunity to file as possible,” Ming-Mendoza said, adding, “Many candidates may be off on Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday, making it a convenient day for them to file their petitions.”

Ming-Mendoza encouraged candidates who have questions about the filing process to contact the Madison County Clerk’s office at 618/692-6290. The Madison County Clerk’s office is located on the first floor of the Administration Building, 157 North Main Street in Edwardsville.

More like this: