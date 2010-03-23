Mineral Springs Paranormal Research Center Open
(March 23, 2010) - Announcing the opening of the Mineral Springs Paranormal Research
Center. The purpose of the center is to provide events, investigations,
sharing of paranormal evidence and communication between paranormal
investigators. We plan to hold Ghost Conferences, Ghost-hunting
Universities, paranormal investigations both in-house and at remote
locations.
Our first event is a "Meet and Greet" with S.P.I.R.I.T, a group of
paranormal investigators. This event is March 27,2010 and starts at 7pm. at
the Mineral Springs Mall, 301 E.Broadway, Alton, Il. The cost is
$25./person. Reservations are necessary and can be made by visiting our
website, wwwmineralspringshauntedtours.com or by calling 866-465-3205. Event
includes proper way to conduct a paranormal investigation, demonstration of
ghost-hunting equipment, then small groups led by a paranormal investigator
on an investigation of the Mineral Springs Hotel.
Our second scheduled event is a "Meet and Greet" with Riverbend
Paranormal on April 24, 2010. the program is the same, as is the cost and
time. Reservations are necessary as space is limited. Attendees will be able
to use ghost hunting equipment and are invited to bring any equipment they
may already have to use on the investigations.
Be sure to bring cameras and recorders.
