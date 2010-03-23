(March 23, 2010) - Announcing the opening of the Mineral Springs Paranormal Research

Center. The purpose of the center is to provide events, investigations,

sharing of paranormal evidence and communication between paranormal

investigators. We plan to hold Ghost Conferences, Ghost-hunting

Universities, paranormal investigations both in-house and at remote

locations.

Our first event is a "Meet and Greet" with S.P.I.R.I.T, a group of

paranormal investigators. This event is March 27,2010 and starts at 7pm. at

the Mineral Springs Mall, 301 E.Broadway, Alton, Il. The cost is

$25./person. Reservations are necessary and can be made by visiting our

website, wwwmineralspringshauntedtours.com or by calling 866-465-3205. Event

includes proper way to conduct a paranormal investigation, demonstration of

ghost-hunting equipment, then small groups led by a paranormal investigator

on an investigation of the Mineral Springs Hotel.

Our second scheduled event is a "Meet and Greet" with Riverbend

Paranormal on April 24, 2010. the program is the same, as is the cost and

time. Reservations are necessary as space is limited. Attendees will be able

to use ghost hunting equipment and are invited to bring any equipment they

may already have to use on the investigations.

Be sure to bring cameras and recorders.

