Mineral Springs Hotel (Mall) will be 100 years old on August 2, 2014.

In celebration of her 100th Birthday, the tenants of the Mall and the manager will be hosting an Open House on Saturday, August 16, 2014 from 1-4pm.

This event is free and open to the public, and will include historical information about the building, and tours of the street level and ballroom by tenants dressed in 1914 attire. There will be drawings for door prizes, Tarot card readings and a chance to win a free Haunted Tour, as well as tickets to the Historic Museum of Torture Devices. Stores in the mall will be open. Light refreshments will be served.

Mark the date on your calendars and join us for our celebration of the first 100 years and the start of the second.

