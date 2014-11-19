On Nov. 29th,& 30th, 2014 as part of Small Business Saturday, The Historic Museum of Torture Devices will offer a discount coupon for the Mineral Springs Haunted Tours with all paid museum admissions. The coupon is good for $5.00 off a Mineral Springs Walking or Cemetery Tour, or $10.00 off a Haunted Overnight. Both the Museum and the Haunted Tours are located in the Mineral Springs Mall at 301 E. Broadway, Alton, Il. 62002 The mall will also hold an indoor "liquidation sale" in the Crystal Room of items from a resale store that closed. Sale begins at 10am and ends at 4pm both days. The antique and collectibles stores in the mall will have special sales.

