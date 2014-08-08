Mineral Springs Mall Centennial Open House August 16, 2014 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Come help us celebrate our 100 year milestone. Our Open House features a ribbon cutting at 12 pm. We will be dressed in clothing from the early 1900's. There will be 1920's music playing, a historic talk by Wayne Hensley outlining the history of the building, tours of the lobby and ballroom, special discounts in the shops, Mineral Springs Hotel artifacts and pictures on display, drawings for a free Mineral Springs Haunted Tour, a drawing for free tickets to the Historic Museum of Torture Devices, and free Tarot card readings by Chrystal Beacon. Cake and Iced tea will be served. Article continues after sponsor message Related Video: Print Version Submit a News Tip