Get ready for the "Carnival Day" Grand Opening on Sunday, February 2, 2013.Located at 301 E. Broadway in downtown Alton. The store, "Make Me An Offer" will feature a variety of used items, with suggested prices on the tags. Make your offer and see if it is reasonable. The Grand Opening will feature food, face painting, balloon art, door prizes, and drawings for a Gift Basket ($80. value), and a Free Ghost Tour. Watch the Events Calendar for times and details!