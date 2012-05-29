On June 22, 2012, Mineral Springs Haunted Tours will again take a tour to the infamous Milton School for a haunted overnight investigation. Join the Mineral Springs Paranormal Research Center team of investigators for an exciting time. This year we have no limit on the number of participants but don't want to have more than 30 to ensure a great experience for all.

Bring flashlights, cameras., recorders, K2s, and any other ghost hunting equipment you may have. Bring coolers, snacks and drinks.

Article continues after sponsor message

Meet at Milton School at 7:30pm. Tour starts at 8pm, and ends at 3am.

Prepaid reservations are necessary. Make reservations thru www.vivantproject/events.com or call 618-465-3200 or 219-971-3627 for information.

Related Video: