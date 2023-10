Mineral Springs Haunted Tours presents its' annual "Autumn Solstice Extravaganza" Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Mineral Springs Haunted Tours presents its' annual "Autumn Solstice Extravaganza" from 1-5 pm on Saturday, September 25, 2010. This event is FREE to the public and features speakers, vendors, free Tarot card readings,door prizes and a drawing for a free ghost tour. This years' speakers include: Article continues after sponsor message 1pm.:Dr. Michael Henry, owner St. Charles Haunted Tours, Reknowned Magician and Paranormal Investigator: " Fraud in the Paranormal"

2pm.:Steven LaChance, Possession Victim and Author, Book Signing and Talk on his Possession Experiences.

3pm.: Loving Rose, "Aura Play", Learning to See and Read Auras

4pm.: Jim Dolan, Medium, Random Readings of Audience Mineral Springs Haunted Tours

301 E. Broadway

Alton, Illinois, 62002

mineralspringshauntedtours.com

mineralspringshauntedtours@yahoo.com

618-465-3200 866-465-3205