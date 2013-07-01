Mineral Springs Haunted Tours Paranormal Picnic at McPike Mansion
July 6, 2013 - Meet at Mcpike Mansion, 2018 Alby St. Alton, Il. 62002 at 6:15pm. for check-in.
Several errors were present in former listings and on the paypal button.
This is a paid event,($50./person), prepaid reservations are required, as the picnic meal is provided by Mineral Springs, and is a catered event. People attempting to pay at the door will not be guaranteed a spot or food.
Apologies for any inconvenience.
