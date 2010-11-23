The Historic Museum of Torture Devices is opening on January 1, 2011. It is located in the Mineral Springs Mall at 301 E.Broadway in Alton,Il. Website coming soon. Current phone # is 618-465-3200.

The exhibits and information are historically correct, and we welcome school groups. We plan to be open from 12pm to 6pm on Jan.1. Hours will be 10am until 6pm Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until Memorial Day when we start our daily summer schedule, 12pm-8pm.

Explore the paths of the past and witness the diabolical cruelty of man against man. Some devices are fiendishly clever in their design while others are simple but effective. All accomplish the same purpose, the control of other human beings through fear, humiliation, pain or death.

