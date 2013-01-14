Tours include a tour of the Historic Museum of Torture Devices, and a guided tour of the Mineral Springs Hotel (Mall). Tour, seance in the pool, and Tarot card reading. 3 1/2 hour tour. Doors open at 7pm, tourstarts at 7:30pm  $35./person.
 
Bring flashlights, cameras, recorders, and any ghost hunting equipment you may have. Refreshments served.
 
Mineral Springs Mall
301 E. Broadway,
Alton, Il. 62002
 
http://www.mineralspringshauntedtours.com                 618-462-3200     or 866-465-3205

Article continues after sponsor message

 

More like this:

Sep 28, 2023 - Fall Sights And Frights At Events Around The Riverbend

Aug 24, 2023 - Illinois Grain Tour Begins Tuesday, August 29

Sep 8, 2023 - Flotsam! River Circus Anchors in Alton for Silly Shows

Today - Discover Your Future at L&C’s Discover Day Open House

Jun 20, 2023 - Three Rivers Project Of Sierra Club Illinois’ Urban Farm Tour Is Back June 25

Related Video:

Voices From Beyond: Museum of Historic Torture Devices

Maria "The Jasmine Lady"

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.