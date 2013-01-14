Mineral Springs Haunted Tours "Night at the Museum" All-Indoors Winter Tours
Tours include a tour of the Historic Museum of Torture Devices, and a guided tour of the Mineral Springs Hotel (Mall). Tour, seance in the pool, and Tarot card reading. 3 1/2 hour tour. Doors open at 7pm, tourstarts at 7:30pm $35./person.
Bring flashlights, cameras, recorders, and any ghost hunting equipment you may have. Refreshments served.
Mineral Springs Mall
301 E. Broadway,
Alton, Il. 62002
http://www.mineralspringshauntedtours.com 618-462-3200 or 866-465-3205
