Mineral Springs Haunted Tours announces its winter "Night at the Museum" tour schedule for 2011. Dates are January 15, February 12, March 12, and April 16.

Tours start at 7pm in the newly opened Historic Museum of Torture Devices at Mineral Springs Mall at 301 E. Broadway, Alton, Ill. Tour includes 10 minute film clip on history of torture, followed by an hour of browsing the torture device exhibits in the museum Then a tour of the haunted Mineral Springs Mall follows with seance and Tarot card reading.

Reservations are reccommended, and can be made through our website at www.mineralspringshauntedtours.com. Information at 618-465-3200 or on the website.

