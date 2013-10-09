Mineral Springs Haunted Tours Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Mineral Springs Haunted Tours announces a Special tour sponsored by "Coffin Carriers Hearse Club", Midstates Chapter, on Friday, Oct. 11, 2013.



Several of our beautiful Hearses will be parked on Broadway, with a Coffin for taking pictures. This is a special tour, and varies slightly from our regular tours. Tee shirts and Zombie Hunting Licences will be available for purchase. This event includes the walking tour, and tour of the building, and lasts aprox. 3 hours.



Minimum age is 13. All non-adults must be accompanied by a parent. Each guest is required to sign a release. ABSOLUTELY no alcohol permitted on the tour, per insurance and building owner.



Cost is $20. Reservations can be made thru the website, http://www.mineralspringshauntedtours.com/ or by calling 618-465-3200. Doors open at 7pm.



See us in the East Alton Parade on October 30. Happy Haunting!!!