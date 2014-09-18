On Saturday, September 20, 2014, from 1-5pm, Mineral Springs Haunted Tours will celebrate our 8th annual Autumn Solstice Extravaganza. This event is free, open to the public, and includes speakers, vendors, free Tarot card readings, free oracle card readings, door prizes, drawings for a free ghost tour, and free tickets to the Historic Museum of Torture Devices.

Speakers include Chrystal Beacon, (Tarot, Crystal Healing), Steve Scott (150 EVPs, the Best of the Best), Joe Palermo,producer,(Evidence from Investigation with Riverbend Paranormal, Introduction to Cryptids), Gary Hawkins, paranormal investigator and certified conceal/carry instructor, and Jim Dolan, medium.

Article continues after sponsor message

Vendors: E.Loving Rose...aura photographs (there is a fee for photographing your aura), Elizabeth Hinn, ..."Ghost CATchers" , Book sale, Mineral Springs Shops will have special sales.

Related Video: