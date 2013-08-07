Mineral Springs Haunted Announces Additional Locations
August 7, 2013 9:02 AM
Mineral Springs Haunted Tours announces the addition of several haunted locations on our walking tours. Research by our tour guide has given us some new information.The price remains the same, $35/person. Our next walking tour is Saturday, August 10. Doors open at 7pm.
