Mineral Springs Haunted Announces Additional Locations

Mineral Springs Haunted Tours announces the addition of several haunted locations on our walking tours. Research by our tour guide has given us some new information.The price remains the same, $35/person. Our next walking tour is Saturday, August 10. Doors open at 7pm.