On June 5th, the Travel Channel came to Alton and filmed for 13 hours at the Mineral Springs Mall, said to be one of the most haunted spots in our very haunted city! Re-enactments were filmed to tell the stories of a few of the hauntings, and interviews were conducted with people who had manifestations of hauntings while on a tour with Janet Kohler of Mineral Springs Haunted Tours.

Mineral Springs Haunted Tours and the Mineral Springs Paranormal Research Center will be featured, as well as some other local haunted locations. The production will air in September or October of this year, so be sure to check your listing guide and tune in to see our haunted little town on the Travel Channel! Congratulations to all involved.

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: